Lady C could return to I'm A Celebrity for All Stars special

Lady Colin Campbell is the latest name tipped to make a return to I’m A Celebrity.

ITV is set to air a special ‘All Stars’ spin-off series of its iconic show next year.

Advertisements

While no names have been officially confirmed for the line up just yet there have been plenty of rumours.

According to The Sun newspaper Lady Colin Campbell – aka Lady C – could be one of those set to return.

The author and socialite first appeared on I’m A Celebrity during its fifteenth series in 2015 where she famously clashed with a number of her campmates.

A source shared: “She was divisive and largely disliked by her camp mates but she made fascinating telly.

“Producers are confident they can convince her to take part in the All-Stars series — despite the slightly sour ending to her regular appearance.”

The new ‘Best Of’ series will welcome back famous campmates from past years who will return to face a raft of brand new trials and challenges at a new camp in South Africa.

Advertisements

Other names rumoured to be making a return include actress Helen Flanagan and TV personality Gillian McKeith as well as former winners reality star Vicky Pattison and singer & TV personality Stacey Solomon.

Boxer Amir Khan, chef Gino D’Acampo, American reality star Caitlyn Jenner and model and media personality Janice Dickinson have also been tipped to return to the jungle.

An air date for the series is to be announced.

The All Star show will air in addition to the show’s regular series, which is expected to return to Australia.

The past two series have taken place in Wales due to the pandemic.

Advertisements

Ant said: “The plan is, we’re going back to Australia, we don’t want to go elsewhere. It’s got to go back to it. Back to its spiritual home, back to where it all started.

“Everyone wants to see a bit of sunshine at that time of year on the telly.”