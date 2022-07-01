Who left Love Island 2022 tonight has been revealed with two Islanders dumped.

In last night’s show it was revealed that the public had been voting for the most compatible of the couples after the latest recoupling.

Tasha & Andrew, Danica & Jay and Antigoni & Charlie were the three couples with the fewest public votes and therefore vulnerable. A text then revealed that their fate would be in the hands of the safe Islanders. The girls had to decide which boy to dump, while the boys chose one girl to leave the island.

In tonight’s episode, the girls and the boys huddled in groups at the fire pit to make their decision.

Love Island 2022 results

Ultimately, the boys chose to dump Antigoni while the girls decided to dump Charlie. The pair therefore both left the villa.

In making their decision, Indiyah said to the girls: “I think you have to look at who will be open to giving things a shot.”

While over in the boys huddle, Luca remarked: “We’ve all said the same thing and we’ve all agreed. That’s it. We have to stick by it now…”

Following the exit there was a further surprise for the other Islanders.

The girls received a surprise text which read: “Girls, it’s time to get the drinks flowing as you’re off for a girls’ night out. #cocktailhour #shakenandstirred”

As they screamed in excitement, Jacques ran upstairs to find out what’s happened.

Coming back to tell the boys he says: “Listen, the girls’ text is girls’ night out, cocktails…”

Dami reacts: “What are we supposed to do without them though?”

However all was not quite as it seemed with the cocktail night signalling the start of the Casa Amor twist.

The current Islanders will be split up into separate villas with a whole host of newbies ready to join them.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.