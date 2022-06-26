The X Factor is reportedly being lined up for a return to TV in 2023.

The X Factor last aired its usual series back in 2018 while a pair of special series – a Celebrity version and ‘battle of the bands’ spin-off – broadcast a year later.

Advertisements

The show was taken off-air after 15 years when Simon Cowell decided to rest the format completely in 2020.

However it’s now rumoured the singing contest could be set to make a return next year.

According to the Daily Star on Sunday, plans are being put in place to bring the series back in 2023.

And it may not air on ITV this time with Simon said to have lined up meetings with “a string of channels”.

A source shared: “Things are in the early stages at the moment. But the wheels are definitely in motion. It is hoped that production will begin at the end of the year.”

It’s also claimed the comeback series will see the show head ‘back to basics’.

Advertisements

“The focus will all be on the competition element of the show, rather than the razzle dazzle,” the source added.

Earlier this year Simon spoke about a potential return for The X Factor.

He told The Sun newspaper: “It’s a tricky one but there are hundreds of people who still want to be pop stars. We’d have to go back to basics.

“The other thing we did with the show was to keep tinkering with it, adding new formats.

“When we first started the show it was very simple with unique elements. I’d argue you can’t make a better music show than that.”

Advertisements

In 2021 ITV said there were “no current plans” for a new series of the singing competition.

But Simon has insisted there’s “no question” of the show returning eventually.