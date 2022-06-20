Charlotte Crosby lands new reality show on BBC Three as she prepares for motherhood

Charlotte Crosby is to feature in a new reality series on BBC Three.

Titled Charlotte In Sunderland, the ten-part series will follow the TV personality in both her professional and persona life.

The BBC share: “The show follows Charlotte as she pursues her personal and professional dreams in her beloved hometown of Sunderland whilst juggling the stresses of running her businesses and preparing for motherhood with boyfriend Jake.

“Viewers can expect to see the everyday goings-on in Charlotte’s successful empire as a resourceful and self made businesswoman who has amassed a large and loyal young fanbase throughout her years growing up in the limelight.

“With Charlotte based in her hometown, Charlotte in Sunderland shines a spotlight on the North East and all of the things that make it such a special place for Charlotte and her family.

Charlotte Crosby said: “I am beyond excited to be bringing my crazy life, my business ventures, much loved family, future hubby and my precious bump to the BBC!

“I hope everyone’s ready for the ride ahead!”

Nav Raman, Executive Producer for programme makers Chatterbox Media added: “This fast paced entertaining series offers an honest and surprising lens on the multi faceted world of Charlotte Crosby. We can’t wait to open up Charlotte’s world for audiences to join her on this exciting chapter of her journey.”

Charlotte In Sunderland will be coming soon to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.