Love Island: SR8: Ep11 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su and Jay crawl across the terrace for their first kiss. ©ITV

Tonight’s Love Island sees Ekin-Su torn between Davide and new boy Jay.

Currently coupled up with Davide, Ekin-Su made no secret of her feelings for the new guy last night.

Tonight sees the pair crawl along the floor to remain out of sight from their fellow Islanders as they get close in the terrace.

The next evening, the pair heads to the terrace once again.

However, it appears the other Islanders have cottoned on to where they are, Gemma speculates: “Are they on the terrace?”, whilst Luca shouts up: “Ekin-Su, Jay?”.

Later, gathering Paige and Gemma around the fire pit, Ekin-Su reveals: “Girls you deserve to know this right now, I am going to say it. So for the past two days, two nights, I’ve been meeting up with Jay on the terrace and getting quite close with him…”

Love Island: SR8: Ep11 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Paige, Ekin-Su and Gemma. Ekin-Su tells Paige and Gemma what’s happening. ©ITV

Will she tell all? What does this mean for Ekin-Su and Davide now?

As for fellow new boy Remi, he pulls Indiyah for a chat before Ikenna quickly interrupts the conversation.

Speaking in private away from Remi, Ikenna says to Indiyah: “Are you happy with how things are going….100 % but you should know you are all in though, I will tell you straight, all the time, I am very real.”

Remi then turns his attention to Amber and when they are alone asks how it’s going between her and Dami.

Amber replies: “I thought it was going good, I don’t know if it’s because you guys have come in or just we’ve got to this little hurdle, he’s obviously asked about you guys.”

Soon after, Dami heads over to the day beds and hovers around Remi and Amber before asking to speak to Amber.

Opening up Dami makes his intentions very clear confessing: “I like you and I haven’t said that to you before.”

As Ikenna and Dami make their feelings for Indiyah and Amber clear, will either of the girls turn their attention towards Remi?

Love Island: SR8: Ep11 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Indiyah and Ikenna. ©ITV

Elsewhere, Gemma speaks to Luca about how she’s feeling.

She tells him: “You’ve probably noticed I am being a little bit off the last day. What initially attracted me to you is that you didn’t give a sh*t but I’ve seen a different side to you, which I do like but I don’t want to feel that’s us two married off now and that’s it.”

Luca answers back: “Why are we married off?” later adding: “Listen we both like each other and we will see how it goes.”

Love island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.