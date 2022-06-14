Married At First Sight UK's new series to feature two same-sex couples

The new series of Married At First Sight UK will welcome two same-sex couples, it’s been announced.

The hit reality series will return to E4 later this year.

Like 2021’s show, the new series will feature a male couple and, for the first time, a female couple will also exchange their vows.

Last year, MAFS UK welcomed its first same-sex couple in Matthew and Daniel, who won over the hearts of the nation during their time in the experiment. Since appearing on the series, their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

MAFS’s Relationship Expert, Mel Schilling said: “We take the matchmaking process extremely seriously and when it comes to finding and matching our couples, it’s so important to us that we find matches that are authentic and reflect the diversity of the society we live in.

“That’s why I’m so thrilled that this year we’re welcoming not just one, but two same sex couples into the fold.

“I’m really looking forward to you meeting them – they are firecrackers and sure to keep you entertained.”

Last year’s same-sex couple, Matt and Dan previously said: “It was such an amazing experience to appear on the latest series of MAFS UK and to be representing the LGBTQ+ community on a dating show with this sort of impact.

“We went in not knowing what to expect from the process, other than we’d be marrying a stranger. The experts truly worked their magic.

“We fell in love thanks to the process, and are still together now, happier than ever before!”

Channel 4 Factual Entertainment Commissioning Editor, Lee McMurray, commented: “I am delighted to be making MAFS history by featuring two same-sex couples in a show that is committed to and celebrates diversity.

“They are part of fantastic new cast whom I’m sure viewers will fall in love with.”

Married at First Sight UK returns to E4 and All 4 later this year with further details to be announced.

For now you can watch past series online via All 4 here.