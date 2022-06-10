Love Island: SR8: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Luca chats to Gemma. ©ITV

Davide and Luca lock horns over Gemma in tonight’s Love Island 2022.

Last night saw Luca take Gemma away for a private chat and make a move on the 19-year-old shortly after she coupled up with new man Davide.

With both boys now competing for Gemma’s affection, tonight the boys tell Luca that Davide wants to speak to him.

Talking in the kitchen, Luca says: “I hear you’re p****d off that I took Gemma for a chat.”

Davide responds by saying he was annoyed that Luca went behind his back and tells him: “I am not p****d off you took Gemma for a chat, why did you not come and tell me?

“At least have the balls to come and tell me, ‘Oh look Davide, I fancy her.’”

Luca replies: “It’s not that I’ve not got the balls, we are in the same villa, you’re going to see it aren’t you.”

Can the pair put this disagreement behind them?

With Luca making his feelings about Gemma clear, later Davide is seen getting flirty with new girl Ekin-Su.

Davide and Ekin-Su head to the garden for a workout. As things heat up between the pair, Davide playfully puts Ekin-Su onto his shoulders while lifting weights.

Ekin-Su says: “Oh my god, you’ve impressed me, wow!”

Later heading to the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su gushes: “Oh Davide, the workout was intense, can I get a fan, it’s getting hot in here.”

But will Ekin-Su’s flirtatious advances and steamy workouts be enough to tempt Davide at the recoupling?

As the girls currently outnumber the boys, only time will tell who will be picked and who could be left vulnerable.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.