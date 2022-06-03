Chrishell Stause spills all on Celebrity Karaoke Club as she sings Taylor Swift

Chrishell Stause has revealed all about her upcoming stint on ITV2's Celebrity Karaoke Club.

The Selling Sunset Star is one of the line up of famous faces taking part in the new series which begins Monday, 6 June on ITV2.

The show sees its celebrity cast going head to head in a special karaoke competition, taking part in a number of both solo performances and group battles

Opening the first episode we'll see Chrishell singing Taylor Swift's We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

On why she chose the song, the reality real estate agent laughs: "To be honest because I was just trying to figure out songs that I would suck less at and that one is fun and doesn’t go very high. There wasn’t a hidden meaning to choosing that song-ha."

Admitting to being "extremely" nervous about the show, Chrishell shares: "If it wasn’t being filmed and there was no such thing as the internet, I wouldn’t really have been nervous. In a group of friends it’s fun to goof around, but knowing cameras were there adds some nerves to the mix.

"I love watching people do karaoke and before I had vocal cord nodules, I actually really enjoyed doing it.

"But after dealing with that my voice never fully came back and so I usually just enjoy it from the sidelines before doing Celebrity Karaoke Club."

Asked about how she felt about her performance, Chrishell confesses: "It was terrible because I openly admit I am not a singer which will be obvious.

"BUT the goal was to have fun and entertain and I think I did that well a couple times so I was happy about it overall. I had a blast!

"My favourite part was making friends with everyone and getting to be immersed in your charming accents. I guess I am a typical American that adores a British accent.

Celebrity Karaoke Club: SR3: Ep1 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: [Back row] Bobby Norris , Chrisell Stause, Donna Preston, Callum Izzard, Karim Zeroual and Laura Anderson. [Front row] A'Whora. ©Monkey

"Donna Preston and I have hung out since and I am obsessed with her. She is so funny and sweet and absolutely killed it every time."

And as for whether or not we'll be seeing Chrishell taking to the stage in the future, she reveals: "I actually have a new karaoke go to song now that no one would expect, so when the occasion arises I will be ready! I have a set up at the house and may throw a karaoke themed watch party for fun."

Celebrity Karaoke Club starts Monday, 6 June, 22:35PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub