Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Love Island Villa. ©ITV Plc

First look photos inside the Love Island villa for 2023 have been revealed!

This week saw the new Love Island cast announced for the latest series and now we’ve been given a sneak peek into where they’ll be spending the summer.

Love Island – the nation’s favourite dating show – returns for its tenth series on Monday, 5 June on ITV2 and ITVX.

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The bedroom ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The bedroom ©ITV Plc

Embarking on the ultimate summer of love, a new batch of singletons will head to the stunning island of Majorca as they go in search of their perfect match.

The summer series returns to its iconic luxury villa hang-out where all the action unfolds.

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The hideaway. ©ITV Plc

The glam home is once again located on the Spanish island of Mallorca and features a massive gym, a HUGE pool, hot tub and stunning views.

There’s a LOT of beds both inside and outside. Plus, there’s an outdoor kitchen, the Beach Hut for Islanders to vent and – of course – the now iconic fire pit where recouplings are sure to provide drama.

Host Maya Jama presides over the antics as the Islanders get to know one another, flirt, couple-up and set out to find a genuine connection. But as new arrivals join the search for love, relationships are put to the test.

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Love Island Villa. ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Love Island Villa. ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Love Island Villa. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, voice of Love Island Iain Stirling returns, providing his unique, hilarious commentary, remarking on the sizzling antics gripping the Villa.

Viewers can once again expect blossoming romances, emotional heart-to-hearts and break-ups because the course of true love never did run smooth.

But the Islanders will not only need to win the hearts of each other but also the nation as the voting audience has their say. Which couple will go all the way to the final and be crowned the winners of Love Island 2023?

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The firepit ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The gym. ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The make up station. ©ITV Plc

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 and ITVX from 9PM on Monday, 5 June.

Alongside the main show, spin-off Love Island: Aftersun will air weekly with Maya Jama catching up with Islanders as they leave the Villa, getting the inside scoop from family, friends and celebrity fans, plus sharing exclusive unseen footage.