Made In Chelsea spoilers tonight as Maeva ponders her future with James

Made In Chelsea continues with its new series tonight - here's what to expect!

Episode 8 of Made In Chelsea season 23 airs on Monday, 23 May at 9PM on E4.

Advertisements

Having found out the truth that James had cheated, an unsettled Maeva is left unsure about their future.

Meanwhile, Tristan and Reza wonder if the reveal of James's engagement ring (and it's apt timing) screams guilt. As Maeva tries to move forward with James, she discovers that any chance of a fairy-tale proposal has been tarnished by James's decision to tell the boys about the ring - and the guilty label that's now associated with it.

Will this be the final straw of their relationship?

Harvey was left reeling at the news that Miles had been taking Emily out on 'friend dates' and makes the dramatic decision to seek him out to get to the bottom of his intentions. Will he like what Miles has to say?

Sam Prince wants to get Inga back and decides that, despite years of loyal friendship, he must cut Liv out of his life in order to prove that he only has eyes for Inga.

Meanwhile, Julius offers his life coaching services to Inga and encourages her to move forward with Verity, united against Sam. Will Sam get there first or will it be too little too late?

Made In Chelsea airs on E4 from Monday at 9PM.

Advertisements

The next episode will be available as a first look on All 4 straight after the transmission of this one.

Meanwhile you can catch up on past episodes of Made In Chelsea online now via All 4.