Channel 4 is to team up with Netflix on a brand new cooking competition series.

Five Star Chef will see chefs competing to win a huge prize.

Legendary central London hotel The Langham plays host to the contest with the winning chef rewarded with their own restaurant inside the hotel.

The competition will be judged by culinary legend and Langham head chef Michel Roux Jr.

A teaser shares: "Across six episodes, Michel and his panel of judges will test the boundaries of the chefs’ abilities with a range of epic challenges, each based on the real skills they’ll need to survive in the unique world of Five Star dining: from lavish banquets to late-night room service, high-concept fusion dishes to hotel dining classics.

"Our chefs are drawn from a wide range of cooking backgrounds, each with a vision for their own restaurant - but to turn it into reality they’ll have to survive a six week-long culinary showdown that will push them to boiling point."

Director of Programmes Ruth Kelly at programme creators Twenty Twenty said: “We are thrilled to be working with Michel Roux Jr. and his team at the Langham Hotel on this exciting new format.

"Our ambition is to produce a distinctive series with scale and purpose that pushes the boundaries of competition format programming – with a real-world prize unlike any other, the stakes couldn’t be higher for all involved.”

Daniel Fromm, who commissioned the series for Channel 4 added: “The winner of this incredible new format will immediately be propelled to the top of the gastronomic tree with their own restaurant at one of the world’s most iconic hotels. With such a life changing prize at stake this will be a hotly contested competition, showcasing the best culinary talent in the UK.”

Further details including broadcast dates are to be announced.