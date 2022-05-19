The Big Blow Out: AJ Odudu to host E4 hair styling competition series

The makers of the Great British Bake Off are to launch a brand new competitive TV series.

Following the likes of Bake Off, Sewing Bee and Great Pottery Throw Down comes The Big Blow Out on E4.

Hosted by AJ Odudu, the show will see eleven experienced, keen and passionate hairstylists compete in a series of extravagant and jaw dropping hair challenges that will take each stylist’s creative flare and talent and push it to the next level.

A teaser shares: "Across the competition, they’ll stop at nothing as they battle to be the first ever The Big Blow Out champion.

"But we’ll be seeing no ‘short back and sides’ cuts here, as across each episode the stylists will be thrown in the deep end as they take on two creative challenges that will put their coiffure skills to the test, like they never have before.

"Racing against the clock, they’ll be pleasing real clients with exacting styling demands in the first challenge and unleashing their individual taste and creativity to produce heart-stopping, gravity defying and spectacular creations in the ‘Masterpiece’ challenge."

Judging the stylists will be legendary hairdresser Sam McKnight and award-winning hairdresser to the stars Lisa Farrall.

Each week they'll be joined by a guest judge to decide who is sent home and who’ll be a cut above the rest and be named The Big Blow Out Champion.

AJ Odudu said: “You would not believe how excited I am to be hosting The Big Blow Out. It’s full of drama, dedication, excitement and most importantly, creative hairstyles on all hair types that will be sure to blow your socks off.

"I’m looking forward to meeting the contestants and seeing what they come up with. Ready, set, style!”

Kieran Smith, Creative Director at Love Productions and Exec producer of The Big Blow Out said: “The Big Blowout is Love’s first commission for E4 and we are thrilled to be making a brand new competition series for the channel.

"From large scale spectacular creations to real world time pressured hair assignments, we hope to showcase the very best hair stylists that Britain has to offer.

"Hopefully audiences will hold hair stylists close to their heart in the way they have bakers and potters.”

The Big Blow Out comes to E4 and All 4 later this year.