Bruno Tonioli 'QUITS Strictly Come Dancing and won't return this year'

Bruno Tonioli has reportedly quit Strictly Come Dancing and won't be a part of this year's show.

Bruno last appeared on the BBC One series in 2019, missing both 2020 and 2021's series due to the pandemic.

While in 2020 his seat remained empty, 2021 saw professional dancer Anton Du Beke takeover, joining Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

Now it's been reported that Bruno won't be back with sources saying he has decided to focus on his role on the US version, Dancing With The Stars.

"Bruno has quit the show for good," a source told the Daily Mail. "He's going to be a judge only on [the U.S. version] Dancing With The Stars from now on."

As yet the BBC hasn't officially announced the line up of judges for this year.

Craig previously claimed that Anton would be returning to the panel, saying: "I really love Anton. I think he is fantastic. I think last year he did a great job on Strictly as a judge.

"And we have just found out he is going to do it again this year."

However speaking recently, Anton insisted he was still waiting for a call.

He told Sussex Life Magazine: "I'm hoping to get a call to say, 'Look, here you go, come back judging please'.

"But we'll wait and see. I'd like to think I'd be on the show in one way or another."

Strictly will return this autumn for what will be its landmark twentieth series.

As ever a brand new set of celebrity contestants will take to the dance floor live each Saturday night.

Every performance will be marked by the Strictly Come Dancing panel before those watching at home can vote.

On Sunday evenings the lowest ranked pairings will have to dance again before one is sent home.

A start date and line up for the new series is to be announced.

For now, you can catch up on last year's series via the BBC iPlayer.