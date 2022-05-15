Strictly Come Dancing bosses 'hope to sign Helen Skelton for new series'

Helen Skelton has been linked to Strictly Come Dancing's latest season.

TV presenter Helen is best known for her time hosting Blue Peter and as one of the current presenters of Countryfile.

It's claimed that Helen is one of the "top targets" BBC bosses hope to sign up for Strictly this year.

It wouldn't be the first time that Helen has been on the dancefloor, previously appearing in the Christmas special in 2012.

Partnered with Artem Chigvintsev, the telly star scored 37 points after dancing a Jive.

According to The Sun, Helen has been on the Strictly wishlist ever since and producers hope this year will be the one she signs up.

Other celebs rumoured for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing include TV chef and presenter Gino D'Acampo and Olympic diver Tom Daley.

Also tipped for the cast are presenter George Webster and TV star Scarlett Moffatt.

As yet however no names have been officially announced for the 2022 cast.

Strictly Come Dancing will begin in the autumn on BBC One, fronted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas are expected to return to the panel. It's yet to be announced if Anton Du Beke - who stepped in for Bruno Tonioli last year - will join them.

Meanwhile the returning professionals were confirmed earlier this year with both Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec departing the series.

Those back will be Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.