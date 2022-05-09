I'm A Celebrity 'hope to sign Gillian McKeith for All Stars series'

Gillian McKeith is said to be wanted by I'm A Celebrity for the show's new All Stars spin-off.

Past campmates are to be invited back for the new Best Of special which is set to film in South Africa and air in 2023.

Advertisements

The former contestants will return for more trials and challenges before one is crowned the Best Of champion.

Although no names have been officially announced so far, there's no shortage of rumours about who will be taking part.

According to The Sun, TV personality Gillian McKeith could be back after more than a decade on from her original appearance.

She first took part in the 2010 series where she famously 'fainted' live on TV after being voted to take part in one trial.

A source shared: "Everyone is confident Gillian will put pen to paper and head to South Africa for filming in the next few months.

"It’ll be telly gold.”

Advertisements

Other rumoured names include former winner Stacey Solomon and American reality star Caitlyn Jenner.

Chef Gino D’Acampo and telly star Vicky Pattison could all be back.

Ant & Dec will host the new spin-off which will follow the main series later this year.

It's expected I'm A Celebrity will return to Australia in 2022 after two series based in Gwrych Castle as a result of the pandemic.

Ant & Dec previously said: "The plan is the jungle. Nothing against Wales, we love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can."

However it's been reported that the show may be forced to change it's broadcast schedule in order to avoid the World Cup which will take place in November.

Advertisements

ITV are said to be looking at airing I'm A Celebrity earlier than usual, possibly launching in October.

For now, you can catch up on the last season of I'm A Celebrity via ITV Hub here.