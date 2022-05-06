Winter Love Island 'set to return for new series in 2023'

Winter Love Island could be set for a return next year, it's been reported.

The spin-off from the classic summer series made its debut in 2020 before the pandemic quickly put a stop to any future plans.

Originally filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, the show could now return for 2023.

"Love Island bosses enjoyed the one and only series of Winter Love Island, but it was just before the pandemic raged so was shelved for 2021," a source shared with The Sun newspaper.

They explained: "When they started casting for this summer’s series they thought there’s definitely enough talent to do a second series again so have started the plans for a 2023 Winter Love Island.

"The series generally is really important for them as it attracts the all-important younger viewers, so if they can get a second series in one year then everyone will be delighted.”

As yet there's been no official word from ITV on any potential return to the winter show

For now, the series is set to return in June with its brand new summer series.

First teasers dropped this week, with ITV sharing: "Love Island is the OG of dating shows and after 7 years of matchmaking, marriages and babies - for 8 weeks this summer, we're officially owning love. So stand down all you pretenders - Love Is Ours"

Originally airing in 2015 on ITV2, Love Island follows a line up of singles on the search for love. The summer series sees them bunk down together in a luxury villa in the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The islanders will try their best to flirt, couple up and date to avoid being voted off the Island.

Every instalment will bring new challenges including new arrivals. Will heads turn?

Expect dramatic revelations at recouplings when the truth behind the lovestruck Islanders is uncovered - with dramatic splits, shock recouplings and unexpected exits.

At the end of it all one couple are named Love Island 2022 winners. The most recent series saw Liam Reardon & Millie Court split a £50,000 prize.

Love Island on ITV2 and online via the ITV Hub.

Catch up on the show online with the ITVHub and on BritBox here.