Davina McCall 'very excited' for potential Big Brother reboot

Davina McCall has given her thoughts on a rumoured Big Brother reboot.

It was reported recently that ITV were in early talks to bring back the reality show, looking to air a new series in autumn 2023 on ITV2.

Big Brother last aired in the UK in 2018 on Channel 5 after first starting in 2000 on Channel 4 where Davina hosted the show for a decade.

Speaking about rumours of a revival, Davina told the Daily Star newspaper: "[The prospect of] Big Brother returning is very exciting.

"I mean, I really, really hope it comes back, and I think if it's coming back to ITV2 then that is a really good home for it."

She added: "I'd just be interested to see how they do casting and change it up at all.

"It would be good to kind of, just get really interesting people in the house and maybe try a different mix. So yeah, very exciting."

Meanwhile Emma Willis, who hosted the show on Channel 5, told the tabloid of the rumours: "You will have to ask Rylan because I haven't heard anything about it."

As for hosting any new series, she added: "Would I go back? It depends if they would want me to, there are lots of people who could do it. I wouldn't fight Davina... No way, she's the queen!"

Right now there's been no official news on Big Brother's return.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper previously: "They think putting it on ITV2 will open it up to a new audience and legion of younger fans."

The insider said that the talks were still at an "early, and delicate, stage".

A spokesperson for ITV declined to comment on the reports.

Other rumours have suggested that Rylan is the favourite to front any reboot.

Rylan, who first rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor, won Celebrity Big Brother before going on to host spin-off show Bit On The Side.