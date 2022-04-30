Romeo & Duet: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Oti Mabuse. ©Goat Films Ltd

New ITV dating show Romeo & Duet continues tonight - here's a first look at the latest singing singletons!

Oti Mabuse has swapped glitter balls for Cupid’s arrows as she takes the reins of the musical matchmaking series.

Oti will be at the helm as single love seekers stand on a breathtaking balcony and are serenaded by potential love matches that they can hear, but not see.

Romeo & Duet gives its singers just one song to entice a singleton down from the balcony. Only then will the two come face-to-face for the first time.

The newly formed couple will then head off on a duet-date to learn a duet, before returning later in the show to perform that number in the ultimate romantic love battle; a singing competition against the other couples to be crowned the winners.

The crowd’s chosen couple then get whisked off for another date to see if love can truly blossom.

Throughout the series Oti is joined on stage by musical director Vikki Stone and her sensational live band Vikki Stone & The Heartbeats, who provide the perfect soundtrack for each sizzling performance.

Hoping to find their perfect match this week are Michael, Liv, Callum, and Sandy who are serenaded by their dream date.

Oti said: "It’s a fun dating show that is crossed with music and singing. Contestants come on hoping to find love, and they also have a love for singing. It’s the perfect entertainment show for the whole family."

Oti is confident that the show could make long-lasting couples.

She explained: "Not all of them do find love [but] some of them you can genuinely see it through the screen. We could feel it, definitely, when we were watching and just experiencing the whole thing.

"[We could tell when] they had the most chemistry and that they’re going to get on really well.”

And Oti added: "One thing I learned on the show is that the song really shows off your personality. If I’m into rock and you sing R’n’B I know we might not match. In the morning we’re not going to listen to the same song, so we’re not compatible that way. It’s something they already have in common."

Romeo & Duet airs Saturday nights at 7PM on ITV.