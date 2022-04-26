Geordie Shore's original cast 'set to reunite for new MTV special'

The original cast of Geordie Shore are set to return for a special reunion show.

Geordie Shore first debuted on MTV in 2011 as a British version of America's Jersey Shore.

Advertisements

Set in Newcastle, the series became an instant hit with more than 20 seasons to date as well as numerous spin-offs and specials.

Now MTV are said to be working on bringing back the show's original cast members for a reunion.

The Sun reports that Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasaei, Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Chloe Ferry are all set to return.

The reunion series will follow what the cast are up to now, a decade on from their debuts on TV.

It's claimed that Vicky Pattison, Gaz Beadle and Greg Lake remain in talks to appear.

An insider told the newspaper: "MTV bosses want all the original cast to be part of the reunion special, and they are doing everything they can to make that happen"

"They're so desperate, they are even offering to triple the salaries they normally offer to ensure a massive payday."

Advertisements

An MTV spokesperson told the outlet: "We don’t comment on rumour or speculation".

For now, watch this space!