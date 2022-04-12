Romeo & Duet: First look as Oti Mabuse hosts new singing dating show

Romeo & Duet is the new singing dating show hosted by Oti Mabuse coming to ITV this Saturday night.

Former Strictly professional Oti swaps glitter balls for Cupid’s arrows as she becomes a musical matchmaker.

The new show sees single love seekers stand on a breathtaking balcony and are serenaded by potential love matches that they can hear, but not see.

They will have just one song to entice a singleton down from the balcony, accompanied by the show's musical director Vikki Stone and her sensational live band Vikki Stone & The Heartbeats.

Once a pair meet face to face the newly formed couple will head off on a duet-date to learn a duet.

Romeo & Duet: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Oti Mabuse. Picture: ©Goat Films Ltd

Romeo & Duet: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Becky. Picture: ©Goat Films Ltd

They'll then return later in the show to perform in the ultimate romantic love battle; a singing competition against the other couples to be crowned the winners.

Ultimately the audience will crown a winning couple who will get whisked away for a more traditional date to see if love can truly blossom.

Oti shares of the series: "It’s a fun dating show that is crossed with music and singing. Contestants come on hoping to find love, and they also have a love for singing. It’s the perfect entertainment show for the whole family.

The dancer-turned-TV-host says she's confident the show can help make long-lasting relationships

"Not all of them do find love [but] some of them you can genuinely see it through the screen," she continues. "We could feel it, definitely, when we were watching and just experiencing the whole thing. [We could tell when] they had the most chemistry and that they’re going to get on really well."

Meanwhile, discussing her first big TV presenting gig, Oti revealed: "Everything is an unfulfilled ambition for me! Literally everything. I love Romeo & Duet.

Romeo & Duet: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Musical Director Vikki Stone and the band. Picture: ©Goat Films Ltd

"When I’m presenting or hosting, I always wanted something where I can connect with people and communicate and get to know them. I was getting to connect with them and that’s what I really wanted. It’s been a great experience.

"I loved being able to ask the contestants questions as well, when they came down, saying, ‘Why didn’t you come down?’ or ‘Do you have regret…’. Reading links and trying to do the whole thing, concentrating and to not look like you’re super stressed.

"I loved everything about it. I was so happy going home every night after every show."

Romeo & Duet starts Saturday, 16 April at 7PM on ITV and ITV Hub.