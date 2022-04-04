Alex Beresford would love to perform in the West End after All Star Musicals win

Alex Beresford says he'd love to hit the stage following his win on ITV's All Star Musicals.

Good Morning Britain weather presenter Alex Beresford was crowned the winner of All Star Musicals 2022 on Sunday night.

He was voted the champion of the latest special after performing My Shot from hit West End and Broadway musical Hamilton.

Speaking of his victory, Alex shared: "It felt absolutely amazing. It was surreal. We were all standing there on stage and waiting for them to call a name and when I heard Al.. I was like 'oh my God, it’s me' and it was just the best feeling in the world. I’ve never won anything like that before.

"After my performance when I was listening to the judge's comments, they were saying such lovely things and it just really touched me and my eyes welled up. I was holding my tears back- I didn't want to blub on national television!"

All Star Musicals on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Alex Beresford. ©ITV

Alex went on to reveal he'd love to take to the stage, with a dream role in Hamilton.

"I did English Studies and Performing Arts before in University so there is a genuine passion and interest and it is something that I have always thought about doing but sometimes your life goes in a different direction," Alex explained. "My life went in the direction that it did and I am so grateful and thankful for everything that I have been able to do thus far. I would love to jump on the stage again 150%!

"If someone said ‘hey we think you would make a great whatever on stage' I’d be open to entertaining the possibility. That’s the one thing you know television and theatre have got in common- they are both live and the adrenaline that you get being on live television and being on stage in front of a live audience is amazing so I would look at options for sure.

"Like I say, All Stars gave me an appetite to do more..."

He added of Hamilton: "No one has been in touch yet. I don’t know if it is a 'don’t call us, we will call you' situation. But my phone is on loud, that is all I have to say! I think it is Karl that plays Hamilton. Karl Queensborough.

"If he needs a night off or he gets tired and wants me to come and perform one song so that he can just catch a breath or catch a break, I am happy to step in on stage and perform 'My Shot.'"

Meanwhile, Alex thinks his GMB colleagues would prove equally as successful on the ITV musical show.

"I think Kate [Garraway] has done something similar, I think she might be good," he said. "Susanna sings in the corridors...

"I swear Ben [Shephard] did Musical Theatre and he’s got a dancing degree or similar but he’s never done a Strictly or anything like that. It’s probably about time he stepped up!

"They are all great performers. If one of them wanted to do it, I am sure they could."

All Star Musicals is available to watch now on ITV and ITV Hub