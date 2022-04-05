Here's who's taking part in tonight's The Great British Celebrity Bake Off episode (5 April) on Channel 4.

Returning with new episodes for Stand Up To Cancer, The Celebrity Bake Off 2022 is back on telly this evening at 8PM on Channel 4.

Each week four famous faces enter the Bake Off tent each eager to win over judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills - but only one celebrity in each episode will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

This week's celebs joining the Bake Off tent are DJ Annie Mac, comedian Ed Gamble and rapper Elliot Gleave, aka Example.

And, due to a last-minute dropout, Bake Off host Matt Lucas takes part as a contestant, leaving Noel Fielding to present on his own.

As ever, the famous bakers took on three challenges set by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

In a bid to impress the judges, the four celebrity bakers tackle Signature stained-glass biscuits, a jam-packed Technical and showstopping cakes that showcase what they did before they were famous.

As always, judges Paul and Prue rate all the creations before choosing the star baker.

The famous bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 for Stand Up To Cancer continues Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

Taking part in next week are Olympian Sir Mo Farah, Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, actor Katherine Kelly and comedian Ben Miller.

Other celebs appearing in this year's series include comedian TV presenter Ruby Wax, actor Blake Harrison, choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone, TV presenter Sophie Morgan, TV presenter Emma Willis, xample, singer Ellie Goulding and actor, writer and comedian Mawaan Rizwan.

They're joined by broadcaster Clara Amfo, actress Tracy-Ann Oberman, comedian and musician Yung Filly, comedian and creator of Taskmaster Alex Horne, presenter Laura Whitmore

You can watch the show online at Channel 4's Al 4.

Meanwhile you can donate to Stand Up For Cancer at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk.

The next series of Bake Off will air later in 2022 following the Celebrity specials.