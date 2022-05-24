Love Island 2022 start date confirmed for brand new series

The start date for Love Island 2022 has been confirmed for the new series on ITV2.

Laura Whitmore will return to host the dating show for another long, hot summer.

As ever a group of singletons will head to a luxury villa where they'll have the chance to couple up and win a cash prize.

To remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

Love Island 2022 start date

Love Island will be back with its new series premiering on Monday, 6 June at 9PM on ITV2.

As ever the show will continue to air nightly over the summer, running for around eight weeks.

The 2022 series will not only welcome a brand new cast of singletons but also a brand new villa.

Still set in Majorca, the new home to the cast is set to be bigger than ever with a huge workout area and luxury pool - plus the all important fireplace.

The cast of Love Island 2022 is to be announced.

The to-be-revealed singles will try their utmost to date, couple up and flirt in the hope of not getting eliminated from the villa.

Every new day will bring new twists including bombshell arrivals. Will heads be turned?

Expect shock revelations when it comes to weekly recouplings when the truth behind the relationships is out in the open - seeing unexpected splits, surprise exits and surprise recouplings.

The show will conclude as one pairing are crowned Love Island champions 2022 - taking home the prize money.

Love Island airs every night on ITV2 and online via the ITV Hub.

Catch up on episodes online with the ITV Hub here and with Brit Box here.