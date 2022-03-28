Naked, Alone and Racing To Get Home gets full series on E4

E4 has commissioned a full series of extreme survival competition format, Naked, Alone and Racing to Get Home.

First airing a one-off pilot last year, the show sees contestants competing for a cash prize by racing across the country.

But in a twist, the competitors are stripped of quite literally everything from the phone in their hand to the clothes on their back.

E4 share: "Across three days, with no phones, money or clothes, the two teams will race against each other, as they battle the elements and use their resourcefulness to forage their own food, build their own shelter to sleep and source their own materials to keep warm in the cold.

"After many miles, a cash prize awaits at the finish line, though only the fastest and most courageous team can claim it.

"The path to the cash won’t be that simple, as they must navigate their own route to the prize using their own instinct and perhaps the help of kind strangers, whilst overcoming a series of survival challenges."

Commissioning Editor Tim Hancock said: “Last year, we challenged a bunch of stark-naked strangers to race across the Yorkshire countryside to win back their clothes.

"While it bemused some of the local farmers, E4 viewers responded really well to the show and I’m looking forward to seeing how the team can build on the format in this full series commission.”

Executive producer, Jamie Isaacs added: “No clothes, no food, and no help, the series promises to be the ultimate test of courage and resourcefulness with the dramatic twists along the way.”

The new series will have six episodes and air later this year on E4 and All 4.

The original one-off pilot episode is available to watch online here.