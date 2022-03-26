Britain's Got Talent is BACK! First look as new series starts in April

Britain's Got Talent is BACK for 2022 with a brand new series starting in April.

Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden all return for what will be the show's 15th series.

Ant & Dec will host the first new series since 2020 after last year's planned run was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV in April with an exact start date to be confirmed.

For now, check out this trailer celebrating some of the auditions that have made the show so great over the past 15 series.

Following a year-off, Britain's Got Talent will return with auditions at the London Palladium in the West End.

As ever acts hoping to win a big cash prize and spot on the bill of this year's the Royal Variety Performance will perform in front of the judges and live audience.

Acts need three or more yeses to make it through, although once again the golden buzzer has returned.

Each judge - plus hosts Ant and Dec - can use it once during the auditions to send an act straight through to the live shows.

In the semi-finals, a group of acts will face off each night in a bid for viewer votes as they compete for a place in the final.

Ultimately viewers will crown the champion of Britain's Got Talent who will go on to perform for the Royal Family later in the year.

Meanwhile it's been reported that Simon Cowell and Britain's Got Talent are set to stay on TV until at least 2025.

ITV are said to have agreed a new deal with Simon to continue airing the talent show for a further four series.

For now, Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV this spring.

As well as watching on ITV, you'll be able to watch online via the ITV Hub.