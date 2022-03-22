Gordon Ramsay would "love" to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing

Gordon Ramsay has revealed he'd love to compete in Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV chef has confessed he's "always wanted to dance" and would be up for hitting the ballroom.

It follows Gordon's daughter Tilly taking part in last year's show, which Gordon said had left him "incredibly proud".

Speaking of his own Strictly ambitions, Gordon said this week: They asked me to do a Christmas special with Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix. Secretly, I’d love to do it. I’ve always wanted to dance.

“There’s something so gorgeous about the rumba, the samba, the foxtrot, the tango.

“I may ask the BBC if I could do it next year. Tilly would kill me, by the way."

He added to the Radio Times: “Strictly shaped her in a way that has made her so much more hard-working. I’m incredibly proud.

"The only bit I’d be slightly nervous about is all the tight lycra, sequins and the trousers."

As yet no names have been officially announced for Strictly Come Dancing so watch this space!

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly airs in the autumn on BBC One.

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse are expected to be back on the panel this year but who will join them remains to be seen.

Last year saw Anton Du Beke stand in for Bruno Tonioli who was unable to take part in 2021 due to travel restrictions.

It's yet to be announced if Anton will be taking over the role full time or if Bruno be back.

Meanwhile it was recently revealed that Oti Mabuse would be leaving the show's professional line up after seven years.