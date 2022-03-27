Dancing On Ice 2022 winner: Favourite revealed in final odds

The latest odds are in ahead of the Dancing On Ice 2022 live final tonight - but who will win?

The semi-final saw a double elimination, leaving just three contestants on the series.

Advertisements

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was BMX star Kye Whyte and popstar Connor Ball who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2022 after the skate off against singer Kimberly Wyatt.

Alongside Kimberly, those in the Dancing On Ice final are dancer Regan Gascoigne and Strictly star Brendan Cole.

Going into the final Regan is the current favourite to win although Brendan has seen his odds cut ahead of the live final.

The former Strictly dancer is partnered with skating pro Vanessa Bauer, who won the show in 2018 with partner Jake Quickenden.

Since making the final, Cole’s odds have started to shorten, and he is now into 10/3 from 9/2 to be crowned the champion but he has two contestants to beat.

Regan has been the long-standing favourite with bookmakers BoyleSports and is a short 2/5 to win but anything can happen in a final with value available for Pussycat Doll star Kimberly Wyatt.

Advertisements

The beautiful singer is the 11/2 outsider but has been trimmed slightly from 6/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The Dancing On Ice final has arrived and although Regan Gascoigne is the firm 2/5 favourite, we are starting to see support for Brendan Cole.

"The former Strictly star is 10/3 from 9/2 while Kimberly Wyatt is 11/2 from 6/1.

"Anything can happen in a final but Regan remains a massive loser for us so we will be cheering for the other two celebrities!”

Dancing On Ice winner odds

2-5 - Regan Gascoigne

10-3 - Brendan Cole

11-2 - Kimberly Wyatt

Advertisements

The Dancing On Ice 2022 live final airs tonight on ITV from 7PM.

Alongside the performances from the finalists, the entire line up of this year's celebs will reunite while Torvill & Dean will skate with the professionals.