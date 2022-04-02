Starstruck: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Olly Murs and Team Arianna: Connie, Ellis and Abi. ©Remarkable TV

Applications are open now for the next series of ITV's Starstruck.

Starstruck is the show in which teams of superfans transform into their idol for a very special performance.

Each week will see groups of three contestants get a star makeover before stepping on stage to sing one of their icon's biggest hits.

If you want to take part, applications are open now for series 2 which will air on ITV and ITVX in 2023.

Starstruck applications

You can apply for the next series online now via starstrucktv.com

They ask: "This show invites all kinds of talented singers, from undiscovered acts to established professionals, to transform into a huge music icon and perform on a massive stage."

You must be at least 18-years-old to take part.

The closing date for applications is 3 June 2022.

How does the show work?

Contestants apply as individuals with successful acts joining forces with two other singers

Together, the trio will pay tribute to their favourite artist with a superstar makeover and help from vocal coaches, make up artists and costume designers.

Winners of each heat will head into the grand final at the end of the series where a winner will be crowned and walk away with a £50,000 prize.

Olly Murs hosted the first series joined by a star-studded panel featuring Queen frontman Adam Lambert, award-winning actress Sheridan Smith, soul sensation Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford. They decide their favourite team of the night before the voting audience pick just one person to go through to the series final.