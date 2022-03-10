Loaded in Paradise: New reality game show to air on ITVX and ITV2

ITV has announced a brand new reality game show called Loaded in Paradise.

The new series will premiere on their new streaming platform ITVX before airing later on TV on ITV2.

Loaded in Paradise will see "party-loving pairs" head to the islands of Greece in a race to take control of - and spend - 50,000 euros.

ITV share: "The series starts with five pairs and a gold card loaded with cash, to blow on the wildest trip of their lives. However, only one lucky pair can be in control at any time. For this pair it’s simple, live their best life on the run but don’t get caught!

"Meanwhile, everyone else will be trying to hunt them down and take control of the card. The cash card will be loaded up with a fresh cash injection daily, so our spenders can live it up and spend, spend, spend.

"At the end of each 48-hour chase, a luxury safehouse will open and everyone will reconvene. Dotted across the Aegean islands, these amazing and luxurious hubs will allow viewers to see the drama and fallout of the chase as they all come together.

"On the final leg of the chase, there'll be a big twist as everyone chases the gold card one last time."

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Director of Reality & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe & CITV, said: "Loaded In Paradise brings a fun and fast-paced new format to our viewers which fits our ongoing strategy to drive new, young audiences in streaming."

ITV have also announced a new series of its reality show Weekender which will move from Ibiza to filming in Kavos.

ITV say: "The programme guarantees the ups and downs, romances and tongue-in-cheek adventures of a holiday in one of the nation’s favourite holiday hotspots."

Satmohan Panesar, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, ITV, commented: "Loaded in Paradise's heady mix of chase, money and fun will make for an exhilarating new reality format.

"As for Weekender… we’ve missed the high jinks of our reps and holidaymakers - Kavos is the perfect destination to get back to the party.

ITVX is set to launch later in 2022.

The new streaming service will offer both free plans with adverts or paid subscriptions. As well ITV shows, it will offer a number of US series and films.