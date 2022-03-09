The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 for 2022 - here's all you need to know.

Once again a line up of famous faces will roll up their sleeves and switch on their mixers to do their bit in the fight against cancer.

When does Celebrity Bake Off 2022 start on TV?

The Great British Bake Off celebrity specials 2022 begin on Tuesday, 22 March at 8PM on Channel 4.

Episodes will then continue weekly on Channel 4. You'll also be able to watch online and catch up via the All 4 player where past series are available to stream.

In each episode of the Celebrity Bake Off four celebrities will fight for the Star Baker apron as they attempt to impress the judges over three challenges – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper.

Great Celebrity Bake Off line up of contestants

The stars lining their baking tins in the Bake Off tent include Comedian and creator of Taskmaster Alex Horne; broadcaster Clara Amfo; singer-songwriter Example; actor, writer and comedian Mawaan Rizwan; TV presenter Sophie Morgan and actress Tracy-Ann Oberman.

They're joined by Annie Macmanus, otherwise known as international broadcaster Annie Mac; award-winning comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble; choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone; Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah; actor and children's author Ben Miller and actor Blake Harrison.

Also on the cast are singer Ellie Goulding; TV presenter Emma Willis; actress Katherine Kelly, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, presenter Laura Whitmore; comedian and musician Yung Filly; and comedian TV presenter Ruby Wax.

Completing the line up are Bake Off host Matt Lucas, who is forced to step in for a missing baker.

As ever judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will set the challenges and pass verdicts on the bakes as hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding offer a supportive hand to the bakers.

Celebrity Bake Off on Channel 4 is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving research.

To get involved donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the main series of Bake Off will air later in 2022.