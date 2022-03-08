RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World: Pangina Heals, Jujubee, Jimbo, Cheryl Hole, Blu Hydrangea, Baga Chipz, Mo Heart, Janey Jacke, Lemon - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Guy Levy

Who won RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World? The winner of the new series was crowned in this week's results - SPOILER!

After six weeks, RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World named its winner tonight (Tuesday, 8 March).

The new series has seen global drag icon, and judge supremo, RuPaul preside as nine international members of RuPaul’s Drag Race Royal alumni battled it out for the crown.

Following a final lip sync battle to Kylie Minogue hit Supernova, it was Blu Hydrangea who won RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World in 2022.

Blu, who represented the United Kingdom, beat Mo Heart (United States), Baga Chipz (UK) and Jujubee (US) in the final.

Blu reacted: "Northern Ireland, I'm taking the crown home, home home!

"Who'd have thought it? One wee shady boy from Northern Ireland is now queen of the mothertucking world!"

In the final, the four remaining Queens competed in the ultimate lip sync smack down for the crown.

There was no prize money for the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World but the champion will enjoy a trip to Hollywood to record a single with RuPaul.

The other Queens who took part in the series were Cheryl Hole (United Kingdom), Janey Jacké (Holland), Jimbo (Canada), Lemon (Canada) and Pangina Heals (Thailand).

Alongside RuPaul the judging panel for the final was made up of Michelle Visage and Graham Norton.

Across the series, the show has featured a host of special guests including Clara Amfo, Daisy May Cooper, Jade Thirlwall, Jonathan Bailey, Johannes Radebe, Katie Price, Melanie C and Michelle Keegan alongside regular judges Graham and Alan Carr.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three and the iPlayer.