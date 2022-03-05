Watch Ant & Dec prank Craig Revel Horwood on Saturday Night Takeaway

Craig Revel Horwood is the latest victim of Ant & Dec's pranks on Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

This week's episode sees Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood taking part in Get Out Of Me Ear.

He finds himself with Ant and Dec in his ear, causing mischief as they tell him exactly what to say and do.

You can watch a first look in the video below!

Tune in to Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend to watch what happens next!

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway live on ITV and ITV Hub at 7PM on Saturday.

Also this weekend, Paloma Faith is the week's guest announcer, Singalong Live is back, there's a surprise link up with a popular ITV show and Fleur East and Andi Peters return with more viewer giveaways.

As ever, there will be the Happiest Minute & Takeaway Getaway and huge live surprises for the studio audience.

More on this Saturday's episode are the second instalment of Polter Guys in which Ant & Dec become ghost busters. The new adventure includes many celebrity cameos including Rob Delaney, Jo Brand, Kadeena Cox, Tom Allen, Fred Siriex and Roman Kemp.

Finally, there's an international End Of The Show Show with Argentinian dance troupe Malevo.

Saturday Night Takeaway 2022 airs Saturday evenings on ITV and on the ITV Hub at 7PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.

Past episodes this series have seen guests including RuPaul, the West End cast of Mary Poppins and Adam Lambert while Jeremy Clarkson found himself pranked by Ant & Dec as they went undercover.