Dancing on Ice: SR14 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Alexandra Shauman and Connor Ball. ©ITV Plc

Here's a rundown of who's favourite to win Dancing On Ice and who could be heading home tonight.

Six celebrities remain in the competition going into this evening's live show.

Advertisements

And ahead of the latest routines, Connor Ball remains a contender in the race to be crowned Dancing On Ice champion in spite of his horror fall on the ice last weekend.

The Vamps star required stitches to his shin after the nasty tumble, but judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean praised his determination this week with the latter singling him out as the dark horse of the competition.

Bookies BoyleSports have this week trimmed the odds on Connor being the last contestant standing into 5/1 from 7/1, which keeps him within reach of the favourites heading into the eighth week of performances.

Regan Gascoigne is the one to beat as the 10/11 odds-on favourite, while Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt (11/4) and former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole (9/2) are not being ruled out either as second and third favourites respectively.

Punters have however abandoned Stef Reid (33/1) and Kye White (66/1) who have it all to do as the outsiders heading into this weekend’s live show and looking at risk of being sent home.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Connor Ball is soldiering on after his bad fall and he certainly isn’t being ruled out as a potential winner, so we’ve clipped him into 5/1 from 7/1 as a result.

Advertisements

"Regan Gascoigne remains the odds-on favourite, but it’s no foregone conclusion with Kimberly and Brendan still in with lively shouts too.”

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday night at 6:30PM this weekend.

This week is a Torvill and Dean themed special with the celebs and their pros each taking on iconic routines from Jayne and Chris' glittering career, including the songs, choreography and costumes.

As ever the judges will mark the performances out of ten before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Advertisements

At the end of the show those who rank bottom in the combined judges' and viewer scoreboard will head into the skate off where one more celebrity will be eliminated.

You can watch episodes online and catch up now on the ITV Hub.