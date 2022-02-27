Dancing On Ice 2022 favourites to win revealed ahead of latest live show

The competition is heating up on Dancing On Ice as the contest nears its grand final.

Currently seven celebrities remain on this year's series ahead of Sunday's latest live show.

Regan Gascoigne is an odds-on favourite in the race to be crowned Dancing On Ice champion, but punters are still backing Kimberly Wyatt to give him a run for his money.

Regan continues to impress judges and his latest move in the betting saw him backed into 5/6 from 11/8 with bookmakers BoyleSports, although he admitted this week that he suffered a nasty fall in practice which left him ‘battered and bruised.’

A growing number are now turning to Kimberly Wyatt, who caught the eye last week with a series high score of 47.5 which saw her odds clipped into 5/2 from 3/1.

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole also remains in the hunt as the 5/1 third favourite, but Sally Dyvenor could soon be receiving her marching orders as she is now the rank outsider at a massive 80/1.

Also left on the cast are Paralympian Stef Reid, The Vamps star Connor Ball and BMX Olympian Kye White.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Regan and Kimberly are enjoying the majority of support between them, but it’s the former who is continuing to edge it.

"He is the first contestant to go odds-on, but punters certainly aren’t ruling Kimberly out and at 5/2 from 3/1 we’re giving her a very lively chance of winning it.”

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday night at 6:30PM on ITV as the remaining celebs tackle props week.

The couples will tackle their toughest challenge so far as each is given a prop that they must incorporate into their routines.

With the pressure mounting, could we see some cracks appearing as they attempt to control an array of inanimate objects?

Props include: a Baseball bat, a mop and bucket, a saloon chair and an umbrella.

As ever the two couples who rank bottom in the judges' marks and viewers will go forward to the skate off where one will be sent home.

Meanwhile there will be a special performance from Dancing On Ice judges Oti Mabuse alongside Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.