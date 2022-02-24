Stacey Solomon replaces Tom Allen on Bake Off: The Professionals

Stacey Solomon is to join as co-host of Bake Off: The Professionals on Channel 4.

The TV star will replace Tom Allen alongside returning presenter Liam Charles.

Top patisserie experts Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden will be back to judge the new series.

The show's official social media accounts announced: "Choux la la! We're chuffed to announce that @StaceySolomon will be joining @LiamCBakes, @BenoitBlinMCA, @Cherish_Finden and for the next series of Bake Off: The Professionals.

"Welcome to the petit fours-ome, Stacey! #GBBO."

Speaking about his exit, Tom said: "I’ve had the best time co-hosting The Professionals down in Sussex with my wonderful friend Liam but now is the time to move on.

"Stacey Solomon you are going to be absolutely amazing I can’t think of anyone better to be doing it!

"It was my first tv presenting job back in 2018 and it has taught me so much - thanks to the amazing team with whom I’ve loved working, all the incredible chefs and most of all Benoit, Cherish and of course the brilliant Liam. Have a great series you guys!! X"

Bake Off: The Professionals will be aired later this year on Channel 4.

As ever the contestants must summon up all their patisserie prowess to impress the judges and stay in the competition.

You can watch Bake Off: The Professionals online via the All 4 player here with the past three series to air on Channel 4.

As well as the Professionals series the main series of Bake Off, it's Celebrity specials and Junior Bake Off are all also available to stream.