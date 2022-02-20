Dancing On Ice 2022 favourite to win revealed ahead of latest live show

Here's a look at who's being tipped to win Dancing On Ice ahead of Sunday's latest live show.

Eight contestants remain on this year's Dancing On Ice going into Musicals week on Sunday.

And ahead of the next elimination, Regan Gascoigne is the first contestant to be backed into odds-on in the race to be crowned Dancing On Ice champion.

The professional dancer has continued to impress judges and viewers alike and the latest move in the betting saw him backed into 5/6 from 11/8 with BoyleSports, which has strengthened his grip on favouritism ahead of Kimberly Wyatt.

The Pussycat Dolls singer matched Regan’s score of 36.5 last week and at 5/2 she is rated his nearest rival according to the odds, while Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole remains in the hunt as the 9/2 third favourite.

Sally Dyvenor and Kye White meanwhile have it all to do to survive as they go into Musicals week as rank outsiders at 50/1 apiece.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for bookies BoyleSports said: “It’s a very hot race in Dancing On Ice this year with Regan, Kimberly and Brendan all enjoying a decent share of support from punters.

"But we’ve had to cut Regan into 5/6 from 11/8 so he’s the first to go odds-on, while Sally and Kye are attracting very limited support and the most likely to be sent packing according to the trends this week.”

Other celebs on this year's Dancing On Ice are Paralympian Stef Reid, Happy Mondays star Bez and The Vamps' Connor Ball

2022's series of Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights on ITV and ITV Hub.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, this year's show features Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse and Torvill and Dean behind the judges' desk.

You can watch Dancing On Ice online now with the ITV website.