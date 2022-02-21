Married At First Sight Australia cast: Meet the couples as show returns to E4

Married at First Sight Australia is back on E4 this February - meet the couples on the new season here!

The hit reality series sees relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, and clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla trying to help unlucky in love singletons.

It all kicks off f with a bucks night for the boys, and hens night for the ladies before couples say ‘I do’ after meeting each other for the first time on their wedding day.

But that’s just the start, after the celebrations are over, their relationships will really be put to the test as they live under the same roof and learn to adjust to the real-life relationship cycle.

Married at First Sight Australia returns to E4 on Monday, 21 February at 7:30PM and continues Monday– Thursday evenings.

Married At First Sight 2022 couples

Domenica and Jack

Domenica, 28, Makeup Artist - She may be petite, but 28-year-old Italian makeup artist, Domenica (Dom), is outgoing, feisty and passionate! Hailing from a big family, she will make her voice heard and defend those she loves.

Jack, 26, Financial Planner - Non-confrontational and often the voice of reason, Jack is a peacemaker with a great moral compass. He is looking for someone who is fun, passionate, and ready to give anything a try. Plus, she must love dogs – Jack’s best friend is his dog, Fynn.

Ella and Mitch

Ella, 27, Beautician - Ella is adorned with tattoos, she’s hot and edgy, yet hasn’t been in a relationship for nine years. But Ella loves love and is ready to find someone who will be her best friend and biggest fan. Extremely loyal and faithful, she is searching for a partner to do life with.

Mitch, 26, Financial Planner - Mitch the financial planner is also a part-time model from the Gold Coast. While drawing attention from women is something he’s never struggled with, Mitch hasn’t spent more than two consecutive nights with a girl in his life.

Holly and Andrew

Holly, 36, Cinema Manager - Holly desperately wants to meet the love of her life so she can realise her life-long dream of becoming a mother. She wants someone to start a family with, a man who will love her deeply. She says she knows how to love a man and how to make him feel loved – and wants that in return.

Andrew, 39, Motivational Speaker / PT - Andrew is a larger-than-life, straight-talking Texan with a passion for helping others through motivational speaking. Andrew is looking for someone who can match his spontaneity, has a sense of humour, will keep him on his toes and challenge him. Good banter is an absolute must.

Selin and Anthony

Selin, 32, Executive Assistant - Selin is a single mum to her son who is about to turn three. She wants a “good man”, a gentleman who has his head firmly on his shoulders. Her husband will be honest, faithful, and someone who will be on her and her son’s team for life.

Anthony, 38, Sales / Pro Wrestler - Tall, dark and handsome, Anthony is the quintessential swoon-worthy man born from romance novels. His perfect woman will be passionate and challenge him emotionally and intellectually. In his words, “a Morticia to my Gomez”.

Tamara and Brent

Tamara, 29, Operations Manager - Self-assured, confident and sassy, outspoken Tamara describes herself as an Alpha personality. Used to providing for herself, Tamara has high expectations for a partner – she doesn’t want to have to carry him. Her new husband will need to match her on all levels and not be intimidated.

Brent, 33, Hospitality Manager - Brent is genuine, sensitive, and non-judgemental and wants that in a partner. There is one very serious deal-breaker which is non-negotiable: his wife must have well-maintained feet. If she doesn’t have nice feet, it might very well signify the end of the relationship!

Samantha and Al

Samantha, 26, Fashion Brand Manager - Outgoing and ambitious, Samantha is a strong and independent spirit, passionate about her career. Ambition, confidence and self-sufficiency in an older man are just a few traits that will turn her head. But with high expectations, she knows it will take someone amazing to capture her heart.

Al, 25, Carpenter - Loveable, cheeky Al still lives at home. Never having had a serious girlfriend or relationship, he knows it’s time to grow up and stand on his own feet. He’s hoping that his perfect woman and bride to be will ultimately be able to ground him.

Olivia and Jackson

Jackson, 30, Plumber - Jackson is someone who describes himself as the class clown. Outgoing and upbeat, he loves to have a laugh. A sucker for a girl with nice eyes and a smile, Jackson is hoping his bride is smaller than him, which isn’t difficult considering he is six-foot-three.

Olivia, 27, Teaching Student - Sweet and bubbly Olivia is a blonde bombshell who constantly finds herself dating the wrong guys. She is ready to meet someone who is right for her, an amazing partner to love her back and make her the happiest woman in the world.

Selina and Cody

Selina, 32, Hairdresser -Half-Cambodian and half-Chinese, Selina is driven and self-sufficient, owning her own four-bedroom home in the hope of one day raising a family there. She says if her parents had their way she would already be married to an older, wealthy Asian. Out to prove them wrong by not only succeeding in her career, Selina is hoping the MAFS experts can also help in her quest for love.

Cody, 30, Swim Coach / PT - An easy-going guy from Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Cody loves nothing more than spending an afternoon at the beach with his mates. After losing his father when he was 15, Cody put the walls up, rarely allowing himself to show vulnerability, especially in relationships. He's hoping his wife will just love and accept him and be patient as he works through these issues.