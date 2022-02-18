Dawn French has revealed she's been asked to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian and actress says she's unsure of signing up for the show over fears of being "made to do silly things".

Dawn chats on The Graham Norton Show tonight with Strictly professional Johannes Radebe.

Discussing the BBC One dance competition, Dawn shares: "I might have been asked to do Strictly, but I fear I would be regarded as the funny one and made to do silly things.

"I take dancing seriously and I would like to do proper dancing."

It's not the first time that the comic has spoken about taking to the ballroom.

Speaking in 2020, she said on her podcast, French & Saunders: T**ting Around: "They’ve approached me in a circling way before. The problem is if I did it, I’d want to do it and properly dance.

"At this age, you’re not taken seriously. Also if you’re from comedy, they want to shoot you out of a cannon like Ann Widdecombe and I don’t want that.

"I want the nicest dress, the most elegant other dancer and to take it seriously and nobody would want that."

As yet no names have been confirmed for the next line up of Strictly Come Dancing. The new series of Strictly will come to BBC one later this year.

Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show typically begins in September. The line up of judges for the latest series are to be revealed.

Last year saw Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas on the panel with Anton Du Beke, stepping in for Bruno Tonioli who could not take part due to travel restrictions.

It was recently reported that Anton was set to return as a judge this year.