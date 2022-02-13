Natalie Imbruglia spills all after winning The Masked Singer as Panda

Natalie Imbruglia has spilled all after winning The Masked Singer 2022 as Panda.

The Masked Singer season 3 final aired on Saturday night on ITV.

Advertisements

The show sees famous faces go head to head to put on the best music performance as their real identities are kept covered with outrageous masks.

Joel Dommett hosted The Masked Singer UK 2022 together with celebrity sleuths Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall.

In the final, Panda was crowned the winner before they were unmasked as singing soap superstar Natalie Imbruglia.

Speaking after the episode aired, Natalie shared: "I did it for my son. He loves the character I chose. I also thought it would be fun to sing with a mask on, no need to spend hours in hair and make-up. I liked the idea of hiding my identity and putting on an accent to throw people off the scent. I guess it's also an acting gig."

Talking of her outfit, she continued: "I loved my mask, such a friendly face. I miss it. I wish we got to take them home. I'd wear it round the house for a laugh. I chose a character I could humanise and that I could dance in.

"It was a collaboration but full credit to the design team for turning it around so quickly and taking on board my input. The final result was so fantastic. I wouldn’t change a thing. I loved the little clues they added to my outfit."

Advertisements

Natalie added of taking to the stage in the costume: "I was terrified and I can’t remember the first two performances. I thought the mask would make me feel more confident but it took a while to get used to.

"Your voice is booming back at you so that is strange at first. By the third performance I was loving it. You sweat a lot too so that made me feel better about eating all the treats in the dressing room."

Meanwhile, the Torn hitmaker confessed it was hard to keep filming the show secret.

She explained: "I found it quite hard as I’m a very open person. So, I had to create some interesting white lies about what I was working on and I had to avoid people which wasn’t hard as we worked long hours.

"I'm so excited for the reveal as my name didn’t come up once. I'm hoping for some very surprised looks from the judges."

Natalie added: "Most of [guesses] I was very flattered. Sia, Lisa Stansfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Billie Piper. Some were just silly. Jonathan said Bear Grylls. Mo said Jennifer Hudson which is flattering but a stretch. I’m a big fan of hers."

Advertisements

More masked singers on the series this year were Traffic Cone, Firework, Chandelier, Poodle, Mushroom, Rockhopper, Lionfish, Robobunny, Bagpipes, Snow Leopard and Doughnuts.

You can watch and catch up via the ITV Hub.