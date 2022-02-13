The Masked Singer UK set to return for a fourth series next year

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Panda. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer UK is set to return for a fourth outing after proving a huge ratings hit.

The Masked Singer UK season 3 concluded with its final on Saturday night.

Advertisements

The show sees celebrities fight to put on a standout musical performance while their identities are hidden under outrageous masks.

8 million viewers tuned in to the final as Panda, Robobunny and Mushroom went head to head for the title.

Although ITV has yet to officially announce another series, the Mirror reports that plans are already underway behind the scenes.

A source shared: "There will be a fourth series of the show.

"It's done incredibly well for them and they had no hesitations in saying yes to bringing it back next year. It's perfect Saturday night winter entertainment and viewers love it."

Currently The Masked Singer UK is fronted by Joel Dommett joined by celebrity judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

Advertisements

And it looks like that line up will remain the same for now.

"It's very early and obviously it always comes down to availability but there are no plans to replace any of the judges," the source added.

The Masked Singer series 3 finished on Saturday evening on ITV.

Spoilers from the final episode follow below!

Panda, Robobunny and Mushroom faced off for the title with Panda crowned the winner before being unmasked as Natalie Imbruglia.

Runner up Mushroom was unveiled as Charlotte Church while it was Westlife singer Mark Feehily who was behind Robobunny's mask.

Speaking after the episode aired, Natalie shared: "I did it for my son. He loves the character I chose. I also thought it would be fun to sing with a mask on, no need to spend hours in hair and make-up.

"I liked the idea of hiding my identity and putting on an accent to throw people off the scent. I guess it's also an acting gig."

Advertisements

You can catch up with The Masked Singer UK online now via the ITV Hub here.

Meanwhile a second series of spin-off The Masked Dancer will air later this year.