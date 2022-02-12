The Masked Singer 2022 UK is back tonight on ITV for the final - who is left to be revealed?

Ahead of tonight's final, three acts remain in the competition with Panda, Mushroom and Robobunny to be unmasked.

When it comes to who's behind the mask, each character has a firm favourite.

Bookies Betfair says the odds-on favourites for the three finalists are singer Charlotte Church to be Mushroom (4/6), singer Natalie Imbruglia to be Panda (1/2) and Westlife star Mark Feehily to be Robobunny: (6/4)

But they aren't the only guesses.

The likes of McFly's Tom Fletcher and Britain's Got Talent's Amanda Holden are also rumoured to be behind the remaining masks.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "After an exciting series that has kept armchair sleuths guessing, we’re now down to just three masks for Saturday night’s final and, not surprisingly, all are tipped to be professional singers.

"Charlotte Church remains favourite to be Mushroom at 4/6, while Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia has emerged as a new favourite for Panda at 1/2 and is closely followed by Amanda Holden 2/1.

"As for Robobunny, fans have been convinced Mark Feehily is the star behind the mask, but as the final draws closer and doubt sets in, McFly’s Tom Fletcher, who knows a thing or two about entertaining a crowd, has emerged as an interesting last minute addition at 15/8.”

In the final the top three will all perform once more before a winner is crowned and everyone is unmasked.

The Masked Singer 2022 airs Saturday night at 7PM on ITV.

Joel Dommett hosts with panellists Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Davina McCall.

This week they're joined by guest judge Joss Stone who won last year's competition as Sausage.

And she won't be the only former contestant returning with appearances from Hedgehog (Jason Manford), Robin (Aston Merrygold) and Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts) who will be collaborating with this year's masked performers.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV website.