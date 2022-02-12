The winner of The Masked Singer UK 2022 has been revealed in tonight's grand final results.
Series 3 of The Masked Singer UK has seen a new group of 12 celebrities go head to head as they sing all while keeping their faces hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.
A panel made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan, together with a studio audience, rank the performances all while trying to uncover the identity of the mystery singers.
Saturday's latest episode (12 February) saw the remaining three mystery celebrities face off in the grand final: Mushroom, Panda and Robobunny.
Who won The Masked Singer 2022?
At the end of the eighth and final show Panda was crowned the winner before being unmasked as singer Natalie Imbruglia.
They beat Mushroom in the final, with her identity revealed as singer Charlotte Church.
Robobunny finished in third place, unmasked as Westlife star Mark Feehily.
In the episode, the remaining three celebrities started their fight for the crown with a brand new performance each.
After every song, the panel gave their opinions on both the performance and their best guesses on who was behind the mask.
Then after all the performances the studio audience voted for their favourite where Robobunny received the fewest votes. He was therefore eliminated and removed his mask to reveal his identity as Westlife legend Mark Feehily.
The remaining two masked singers - Panda and Mushroom - returned to sing again before another audience vote.
With the most votes, Panda was crowned the winner and revealed as singer Natalie Imbruglia.
Runner up Mushroom was also unmasked with her true identity confirmed to be Charlotte Church
The Masked Singer UK 2022 results
Recap the full results from the series below...
Episode 1: Saturday 1 January: Chandelier unmasked as Heather Small
Episode 2: Sunday 2 January: Snow Leopard unmasked as Gloria Hunniford
Episode 3: Saturday 8 January: Lionfish unmasked as Will Young
Episode 4: Saturday 15 January: Bagpipes unmasked as Pat Cash
Episode 5: Saturday 22 January: Poodle unmasked as Tom Chaplin
Episode 6: Saturday 29 January: Firework unmasked as Jaime Winstone and Doughnuts unmasked as Michael Owen
Episode 7: Saturday 5 February: Traffic Cone unmasked as Aled Jones and Rockhopper unmasked as Michelle Williams
Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.