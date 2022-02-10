Sheridan Smith reveals all about new ITV show Starstruck

Sheridan Smith has spilled all on brand new show Starstruck coming to ITV this weekend.

Starstruck is the show in which teams of superfans transform into their idol for a very special performance.

In each episode, teams of superfans will go head-to-head as they transform into their icon before stepping onto the stage to sing one of their biggest hits.

Award-winning actress Sheridan Smith joins a star-studded panel featuring Queen frontman Adam Lambert, soul sensation Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford who will decide their favourite team of the night before the voting audience pick just one person to go through to the series final.

Sheridan enthused: "It’s the perfect Saturday night show. I grew up with all the variety shows so I think it’s been a while since we’ve had something like this.

"There are lots of talent shows but this is pretty special in that it’s members of the public not celebrities, dressing up as their icons and not just one, three of them!"

Discussing her role on the panel, the actress and singer continued: "I think I am the easily pleased judge if I'm honest. I take my hat off to all of them, I’m nervous just sitting in the chair and the stage is epic. These are people who are a mechanic by day and Elton John by night, to me it’s mind blowing that they can do that, so I'm in awe of them.

"Their families must be so proud, I’m just on my feet, I’m almost like a proud mum. I am so behind them all and I want them to do well, I know what a big thing it is to step out on the stage, in front of the nation as well.

"I guess as the actress, who has played roles like Cilla, I’m looking for more mannerisms and embodying the character, not just sounding alike. A lot of people can do caricatures of people whereas I’m kind of more about the little details and that’s kind of my role."

She added: "It’s really hard as a judge because they are all so brilliant and it’s just so hard to choose between them. They are all brilliant in their own way, I just wish I had a golden buzzer or like a wild card because there’s so many that you don’t want to go home.

"It’s a hard competition but they are the best of the best. I think there is going to be some amazing surprises for the public."

And asked who she would transform into for the show, Sheridan shared: "It would be Dolly Parton without a shadow of a doubt. I am obsessed with her.

"My Mum and Dad were a country and western duo so I grew up with country music. A pair of fake boobs and a big blonde wig. I’d have to practice the voice but she is my idol so that’s who I would want to be."

Meanwhile Sheridan revealed it was her son that inspired her to say yes to sign up for the new series.

"Do you know what? I guess part of it is having a son, you know I've always kind of shied away from talent shows before. I think maybe I was scared to step out of my comfort zone which was being an actress," she explained. "It’s about making him proud and if I push myself out of my comfort zone, that’s good.

"I was very flattered to be asked to be honest because they could have had anyone but I’m loving it.

"It’s scary because I’m just not used to it. I get really nervous and I think most actors do when it comes to being themselves. I hosted another show Pooch Perfect but that was not filmed like this, it was very casual and you're there all day surrounded by dogs which is my biggest love after my son. It’s very different to being sat on a panel with all that glam and the production.

"Hopefully I will be the eyes of the public and just say it how I see it!"

Starstruck starts at 8:30PM on Saturday, 12 February on ITV and ITV Hub.