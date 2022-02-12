The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Panda and Hedgehog. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a first look at tonight's grand final of The Masked Singer 2022.

The Masked Singer UK third season has been airing Saturday nights on ITV and tonight it comes to a conclusion.

The show sees famous faces compete to put on the best music performance while keeping their identity a secret behind outrageous costumes.

After seven weeks of competition just a trio of acts are left with Robobunny, Mushroom and Panda going head to head for the title tonight.

As well as performing solo, the trio will also be duetting with a former contestant from the show.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Robobunny and Queen Bee. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mushroom and Robin. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Panda. ©Bandicoot TV

Panda will sing with Hedgehog, unmasked as comedian Jason Manford in series one, while Mushroom will sing with series 2 finalist Robin - aka JLS star Aston Merrygold.

Series 1 winner Queen Bee - Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts - will perform with Robobunny.

The studio audience will vote for their winner but whatever the outcome all three will be unmasked by the end of the show.

The Masked Singer season 3 is helmed by Joel Dommett with celebrity sleuths Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mushroom. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Robobunny. ©Bandicoot TV

Each week they have been trying to guess who is behind the mask.

Tonight they'll be joined by guest judge Joss Stone who won The Masked Singer last year as Sausage.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joss Stone, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Each will give their guesses as to who is hiding under the remaining masks - but will any of them or viewers at home be right?

The Masked Singer season 3 final airs 7PM on Saturday night on ITV.

Last weekend's semi-final saw Traffic Cone and Rockhopper become the latest contestants to be revealed.

They joined the rest of this year's cast, made up of Firework, Lionfish, Bagpipes, Doughnuts, Chandelier, Snow Leopard and Poodle.

You can watch and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Alongside the third series you can currently watch the past two series in full online now.