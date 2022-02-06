Matt Lucas to take part in Great British Bake Off's new celebrity specials

The Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas will take part in this year's Celebrity special.

The comedian and TV presenter finds himself joining the show as a contestant in an upcoming episode.

He's forced to step in to replace a missing baker and finds out what it’s really like to bake under the scrutiny of his fellow presenter Noel Fielding.

Matt said: "I was forced to bake by my bosses at the last minute when one of the bakers became unavailable.

"I can’t tell you how happy I was that my humiliation was caught on camera."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off in aid of Stand Up To Cancer will air on Channel 4 later this Spring with a start date to be confirmed.

Alongside Matt, celebs taking part in the new series include Taskmaster's Alex Horne, broadcaster Annie Mac, comedian, writer and TV presenter Ruby Wax, actress Tracy-Ann Oberman, Strictly's Motsi Mabuse, Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah

Also confirmed for the line up are TV presenter Emma Willis, comedian and musician Yung Filly and singer Ellie Goulding, actor Ben Miller, actress Katherine Kell and broadcaster Clara Amfo.

Completing the contestants over five specials will be singer-songwriter Example, choirmaster Gareth Malone, actor Blake Harrison, TV presenter Laura Whitmore, award-winning comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble, actor, writer and comedian Mawaan Rizwan and TV presenter Sophie Morgan.

Once again, the familiar faces will be entering the tent in support of Stand Up To Cancer, raising money to help fund vital cancer research.

In each episode four celebs will aim to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills.

They'll face a trio of challenges at the end of which one celebrity will be named the week's Star Baker.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Channel 4 later this year.

You can watch episodes online and catch up at All4.

The Great British Bake Off will be back with a full new series later this year, alongside its Junior and Professionals spin-offs.