The Masked Singer 2022 recap! Watch all the performances and reveals from episode 7

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Dame Joan Collins, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a full recap of the latest instalment of The Masked Singer 2022 UK - who was behind the mask this week?.

Season 3 of The Masked Singer continues on ITV on Saturday nights.

Throughout 8 shows a new selection of 12 famous faces will be taking to the stage while concealing their identities under extraordinary costumes.

A line up of celebrity sleuths - presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, comedian Mo Gilligan and TV personality Jonathan Ross - will try to find out who is behind the mask each episode. This week they were joined by guest judge Dame Joan Collins.

For the semi-final this weekend, two acts were sent home as five became three for next week's grand final.

Recap the performances and two reveals below...

Traffic Cone

Opening the semi-final show was Traffic Cone singing Rupert Holmes' Escape (The Pina Colada Song).

Rockhopper

Next up was Rockhopper, singing Harry Styles' Adore You.

Robobunny

Third to take to the stage this evening was Robobbunny, performing Ariana Grande's version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

Panda

For their semi-final performance, Panda performed Culture Club's Karma Chameleon.

Mushroom

Closing the first round of performances was Mushroom, singing Jade's Don't Walk Away

Traffic Cone is revealed!

After all had performed for the first time in the semi-final, the viewers voted for their favourite. With the fewest votes, Traffic Cone was eliminated and became the latest act to 'take it off,' revealing classical singer and presenter Aled Jones.

The remaining four acts then returned to the stage for a brand new performance before a second reveal.

Rockhopper

Returning for their second performance of the night, Rockhopper performed Minnie Riperton's Loving You.

Robobunny

For their second song, Rockhopper belted out Nothing Breaks Like a Heart by Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus.

Panda

For their second semi-final performance, Panda performed Dancing On My Own by Robyn.

Mushroom

For the last of the semi-final performances, Mushroom performed Celine Dion's The Power of Love.

Rockhopper is revealed!

After the second round of performances the audience voted again and this time it was Rockhopper who found themselves eliminated. They were unmasked as Destiny's Child superstar Michelle Williams.

The third series of The Masked Singer is currently airing on ITV each weekend.