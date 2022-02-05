The Masked Singer 2022 spoilers: First look at tonight's semi-final performances

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Traffic Cone. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's your first look at tonight's semi-final episode of The Masked Singer 2022.

The Masked Singer is back for a brand new series and five masked singers currently remain.

The musical guessing game sees secret stars go head to head to put on a standout music performance all while keeping their identity hidden behind extraordinary masks.

Joel Dommett presents The Masked Singer UK with judges Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

They will try to guess who is hiding in the costume each episode.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mushroom. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Panda. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rockhopper. ©Bandicoot TV

And this week they'll be joined by special guest judge Dame Joan Collins.

The five masked acts left singing in this year's contest are Robobunny, Panda, Traffic Cone, Mushroom and Rockhopper.

Tonight five will become three as it's another double elimination.

After all the contestants have performed the studio audience will vote for their favourites leaving two to head home - but not before they finally 'take it off' and reveal their real identity.

As the final nears, there will be more clues and hints but don't expect them to be easy.

Mo says: "I think what it is now is that people have seen the show so they’re trying to change the way they speak, they might put an accent on to throw us off. They’re even changing the way they sing now. People are really upping their game to not be sussed out so soon."

Davina agrees: "The difficulty level is off the charts. It's so much harder this year than it ever has been before, the clues are much harder, but I think they want to make it harder because it's entertaining.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Traffic Cone. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Robobunny. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Dame Joan Collins, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

"I have come to realise that it is more fun watching someone get unmasked when you don’t know because you’re so excited to find out who it is. So, it's a win/win for me. It's a win if you get it right but it's also a massive win if you don’t because you think who is it?! I have no idea. There are a lot this year who I don’t know who they are."

The Masked Singer 2022 airs Saturday night at 7PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

Last weekend's double elimination saw both Firework and Doughnuts both unmasked.

More masked singers competing in the show in 2022 were Chandelier Lionfish, Snow Leopard, Poodle, and Bagpipes.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV website.