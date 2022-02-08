RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World has arrived - here are all the contestants and results so far from the third season.
The new international all stars is currently airing on BBC Three.
Global drag icon, and judge supremo, RuPaul presides as nine international members of RuPaul’s Drag Race Royal alumni battle it out for the crown.
Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a sparkling array of superstar guest judges will join RuPaul on the panel each week.
Here's a recap of the new seasons's Queens and results so far...
RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World contestants
Nine Queens were confirmed for RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World earlier this year...
Baga Chipz - Representing United Kingdom
Blu Hydrangea - Representing United Kingdom
Janey Jacké - Representing Holland
Jimbo - Representing Canada
Jujubee - Representing United States
Mo Heart - Representing United States
Pangina Heals - Representing Thailand
Cheryl Hole - Representing United Kingdom - Eliminated Episode 2
Lemon - Representing Canada - Eliminated Episode 1
RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World results
In RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World, each episode the top two queens will lip sync with the winner deciding which of the bottom two queens to eliminate.
Here's a full recap on who's left and who won the weekly challenges on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World so far...
Week 1 - 1 February
Top two: Pangina Heals and Jimbo (Lip sync song: Say You'll Be There by Spice Girls)
Winner: Pangina Heals
Bottom two: Janey Jacké and Lemon
Eliminated: Lemon
Week 2 - 8 February
Top two: Janey Jacké and Jimbo (Lip sync song: Supermodel (El Lay Toya Jam) by RuPaul)
Winner: Janey Jacké
Bottom two: Cheryl Hole and Jujubee
Eliminated: Cheryl Hole
RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three.
You can watch the series and catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.