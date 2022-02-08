RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Guy Levy

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World has arrived - here are all the contestants and results so far from the third season.

The new international all stars is currently airing on BBC Three.

Global drag icon, and judge supremo, RuPaul presides as nine international members of RuPaul’s Drag Race Royal alumni battle it out for the crown.

Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a sparkling array of superstar guest judges will join RuPaul on the panel each week.

Here's a recap of the new seasons's Queens and results so far...

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World contestants

Nine Queens were confirmed for RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World earlier this year...

Baga Chipz - Representing United Kingdom

Blu Hydrangea - Representing United Kingdom

Janey Jacké - Representing Holland

Jimbo - Representing Canada

Jujubee - Representing United States

Mo Heart - Representing United States

Pangina Heals - Representing Thailand

Cheryl Hole - Representing United Kingdom - Eliminated Episode 2

Lemon - Representing Canada - Eliminated Episode 1

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World results

In RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World, each episode the top two queens will lip sync with the winner deciding which of the bottom two queens to eliminate.

Here's a full recap on who's left and who won the weekly challenges on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World so far...

Week 1 - 1 February

Top two: Pangina Heals and Jimbo (Lip sync song: Say You'll Be There by Spice Girls)

Winner: Pangina Heals

Bottom two: Janey Jacké and Lemon

Eliminated: Lemon

Week 2 - 8 February

Top two: Janey Jacké and Jimbo (Lip sync song: Supermodel (El Lay Toya Jam) by RuPaul)

Winner: Janey Jacké

Bottom two: Cheryl Hole and Jujubee

Eliminated: Cheryl Hole

RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three.

You can watch the series and catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.