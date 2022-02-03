Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden is to front a new BBC show.

Provisionally titled Dare to Dance, each episode will see an individual or group perform a spectacular dance routine, choreographed by Amy, to surprise family and friends.

Advertisements

A teaser shares: "Behind each dance will be a story: a big life moment or message someone wants to give. It could be someone who wants a unique way to propose, a dancer who feared they’d never dance again or a group of friends who need an unforgettable way to say thanks.

"No matter if her new student loves to dance or is petrified, Amy’s ready to help them master the routine to blow friends and family away."

The show will air on BBC One Wales in 2023 and is being made by Cardiff based production company Wildflame.

Amy shared: "I’m thrilled to be fronting my own series for BBC Wales. Dance can have such a positive impact on physical and mental health, socialising and self-confidence so it’ll be a privilege to share my passion with people and help them experience their own special moment on the dancefloor.

"It’s going to be such a joyous and uplifting show and I can’t wait to take people on their own dance journey.”

Advertisements

BBC Wales' head of content commissioning, Nick Andrews added: “It’s terrific to have Amy on the channel fronting her own show and genuinely changing lives through dance. She’s beloved by so many and her warmth for people is just the tonic we all need.”

Llinos Griffin-Williams, Creative Director, Wildflame Productions commented: "Amy is truly inspirational and we are thrilled to be working with her again following the huge success of Strictly Amy: Crohn's and Me on both BBC Wales and BBC One. Amy Dowden's Dare to Dance (w/t) is a very exciting format which we hope will have a positive impact on all those who watch it."