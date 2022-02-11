The Masked Singer final set to see some big reveals, teases host Joel Dommett

Host Joel Dommett says that The Masked Singer final is set for some shocking reveals.

The Masked Singer UK 2022 has been airing weekends on ITV.

Advertisements

The musical guessing game sees secret stars compete to put on the best musical performance all while their real identities are hidden under outrageous masks.

This Saturday sees the third series come to an end as the remaining acts are unmasked and one is crowned winner.

Teasing a big reveal, Joel shares ahead of the show: "Some people are saying online, and I think I agree, they have made it harder obviously on purpose because in the last few series people were getting names maybe a little bit early.

"There are a few names that people are definitely not getting. I’m not seeing these names at all.

"The final is amazing and one of the names I am very excited about."

In a chat with the Daily Mirror newspaper, Joel went on to say he was often asked for insider information.

Advertisements

"I do get asked all the time. Put it this way, I got a quote yesterday from an electrician and he said 'I’ll do it for half price if you tell me who Panda is'," he explained. "It is not worth it for me but that is what I am dealing with."

The Masked Singer UK third series is presented by Joel with panellists Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Rita Ora.

The three acts in the final are Panda, Robobunny and Mushroom.

In the final each will perform twice before the studio audience determines the winner.

Regardless of the result, all three will be taking off their masks to reveal their true identities.

Advertisements

Other characters taking part in the competition this year have been Bagpipes, Snow Leopard, Doughnuts, Poodle, Lionfish, , Traffic Cone, Chandelier, Rockhopper and Firework.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV Hub here.